This is Carolina: Grand Strand restaurants making sure no one goes hungry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses and restaurants across the Grand Strand are picking up production to make sure everyone is fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet in Surfside Beach prepped between 300 and 400 meals Wednesday night for a drive-thru supper on Thursday. Restaurant sales manager Aro Tiratsvyan said the restaurant, as a buffet, has been completely closed since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to do so.
He said the restaurant’s employees are struggling and it’s not an easy time, but they wanted to do something to give back. The restaurant prepared two box meals per car, filled with fried fish, Italian sausage, onions and peppers, and french fries. They hosted the dinner Thursday and it was free for everyone.
“In this terrible time we just have to stay together, you know. God blessing us every day with His blessing, so only thing we can do as a local restaurant is just do something good for the community, that’s all," Tiratsvyan said.
Along the North Strand, Best Home and Property Services partnered with two local eateries to feed Horry County students.
Dewey Brunson, president of Best Home and Property Services, said Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Horry County students were able to pick up a free breakfast at R.W. Woods General Store in Little River. The kids went to Main Slice Pizza on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach for two free slices of pizza.
Brunson said he hopes to serve the Burgess and Socastee areas the next week, and is looking for restaurants to partner with.
“When the school system stopped serving food due to the coronavirus, we decided to help and do what we could and donate money to the restaurants so they could buy the food for the kids and let them come and go as they need to," Brunson said.
