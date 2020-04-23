South Carolina High School League spring season canceled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – All remaining South Carolina High School League events for 2019-20 school year, to include all spring sports activities, have been canceled.
The announcement comes after Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that schools will close for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented time across South Carolina and the entire nation. Following the SCHSL Constitution and Bylaws, this was not an easy decision to concede. However, the health and safety of all must take priority in our decision. We thank all participants, their coaches, athletics directors, administration, their parents, and communities who have dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to middle and high school athletics,” a press release from SCHSL states.
The spring season cancellation was formalized during a meeting of the SCHSL Executive Committee on Wednesday.
“We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year and will continue to work on those events as we move forward. The SCHSL thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process,” the release stated.
