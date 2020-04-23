SLED continues to investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Florence. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 10:57 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Ventura Court.

Officials said the suspect was killed. No other injuries were reported.

According to SLED, interviews are now being conducted with the responding officers and others.

The investigation is ongoing.

With Wednesday’s incident, there have now been 13 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020, SLED said.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.