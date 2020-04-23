SCAM ALERT: Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury scam circulating in community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t want people in the community to fall for a jury scam that’s circulating in the community.
The sheriff’s office has received calls that a scammer is requesting money as payment for missing jury duty.
Authorities added that the scammer may pose as or claim to be an official with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it will never ask for money or payment over the phone, and they also will not ask for payment for missed jury duty.
If you have information on the scam or have received a similar phone call you’re asked to call Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.
