Robeson County reports an additional 35 positive cases of COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials announced Thursday that 35 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Robeson County.
According to information from Robeson County, the youngest person who tested positive was 15, while the oldest was 72. The majority were between 24 and 49 years of age.
Of those 35 new cases, 19 are female and 16 are male, Robeson County officials said. Many are worksite-related, but that exact number was not immediately known.
As of April 23, there have been 85 positive cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County and three deaths.
