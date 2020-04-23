Report: Myrtle Beach mother finds burglar in 9-year-old daughter’s room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach mother told police that she walked in on a burglar in her nine-year-old daughter’s room.
Officers were called just after midnight Thursday to Calhoun Road for a burglary report.
The mother told police that she noticed a light coming from her nine-year-old daughter’s room and assumed that she was still awake and reading a book. She added that her daughter usually keeps her bedroom door open, but she noticed that the door was closed.
“The victim stated that she decided to check on her daughter since it was late and when she opened the door, she observed a man standing over her daughters (sic) dresser with a flashlight,” the police report stated. “The victim stated that she started screaming at the man and that the man went out of the window and ran towards, from what she could tell, 62nd Ave. N and Kings Highway.”
The mother told officers that the window was open to let air in and that the burglar popped the screen out of the window.
According to the police report, officers noticed that a chair was put under the daughter’s window, and the mother told them it was not there earlier in the night.
A K9 unit was brought out to the scene, and they caught the scent of a possible suspect but ended up losing it around 63rd Avenue North.
The mother described the suspect as a light skinned, slender man with dark hair, scruffy facial hair and was about 5’10” – 6’ tall.
It appears nothing was taken from the daughter’s room.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with any information that could help make an arrest is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
