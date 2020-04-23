Power outages affecting hundreds in Horry County; over 1,800 without power in Florence County

Power outages were reported in the northern part of Horry County Thursday night. (Source: Horry Electric)
By WMBF News Staff | April 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 6:09 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Almost 700 customers are without power Thursday evening in the northern part of Horry County as strong weather makes its way through the area as of 6 p.m.

According to information from Horry Electric Cooperative, there are 584 outages in the Red Hill community, which is near Aynor.

Another 110 customers are without power off Pee Dee Road near Galivants Ferry.

An estimated restoration time for power was not immediately available.

In Florence County, Duke Energy states 1,804 customers are without power. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m.

