Over 500 families fed during Myrtle Beach meal distribution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In light of school facilities being closed for the remainder of the academic year, several organizations are making sure students are fed, including United Way of Horry County and Impact Ministries.
Hundreds of cars wrapped around the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday, with parents receiving meals for their kids. Volunteers with both organizations say they ended the day servicing over 500 families.
Some of those families were previously receiving meals from Horry County Schools before the district suspended the service after multiple nutrition service employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Now, families are hoping the county will restart the services so kids will stay fed during the statewide emergency.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said five million kids have been serviced meals in the state as of Wednesday.
“Not only have the meals been prepared but they’ve been delivered,” Spearman said. “We want [the services] to continue.”
President of the South Carolina Education Association Sherry East said helping to feed kids has been an eye-opening experience for some people that were unaware of how many families relied on school meals to feed their kids.
“When those students aren’t getting two meals a day, [it could mean] a hunger or food shortage in their family,” East said.
Numerous parents said due to the state emergency order, they’re not working and are limited on funds. The guaranteed two meals a day their kids received at school is hard to make up for with less income.
Angela Grooms picked up meals for her child during the meal distribution and is concerned about what happens to families if these services don’t continue during the statewide emergency order.
“This helps to provide food because I don’t have a job,” Grooms said.
United Way of Horry County and Impact Ministries said they intend to do additional meal distributions in the coming weeks.
We’ve reached out to Horry County Schools to confirm if they’ll be continuing the meal services after the two-week suspension ends late next week.
