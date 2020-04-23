Myrtle Beach seek suspect in car break-ins in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a series of recent vehicle break-ins in The Market Common area.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, investigators have identified 27-year-old Jerrett Nelson Leary, of Socastee, as a suspect in the break-ins.
Leary has an active warrant for his arrest and the department is currently searching for him.
Investigators said he is known to frequent the area and was recently seen riding a bicycle during daylight hours and the vehicle break-ins have occurred at night.
Leary was also charged last April in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that happened in the same area, police said.
All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.
