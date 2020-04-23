Myrtle Beach seek suspect in car break-ins in The Market Common

Jerrett Nelson Leary (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 23, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 4:57 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a series of recent vehicle break-ins in The Market Common area.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, investigators have identified 27-year-old Jerrett Nelson Leary, of Socastee, as a suspect in the break-ins.

Leary has an active warrant for his arrest and the department is currently searching for him.

Investigators said he is known to frequent the area and was recently seen riding a bicycle during daylight hours and the vehicle break-ins have occurred at night.

Leary was also charged last April in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that happened in the same area, police said.

All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

