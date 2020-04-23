MYR traffic statistics show impact of COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Similar to other airport across the country, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has reported a significant drop in passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During March 2020, a total of 88,296 passengers passed through MYR, a stark contrast from the 172,971 passengers in March 2019, according to a press release. This represents a 49% decrease in traffic.
Officials said March 2020 passenger levels at MYR were on course to break an all-time record until the COVID-19 outbreak.
“April passenger counts are expected to see a large decline as airlines have cancelled the majority of service to and from Myrtle Beach. We anticipate the airport will see some flights return in May, while the airline industry begins its recovery from the current pandemic,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
