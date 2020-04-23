McMaster hosts first ‘accelerateSC’ meeting

Governor Henry McMaster
By WMBF News Staff | April 23, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 2:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster is bringing industry leaders together to discuss a plan for reopening the state’s economy after the threat of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.

The governor will lead the first meeting of “accelerateSC” at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The governor describes accelerateSC as “a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals, and local government officials.”

