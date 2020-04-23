Gov. Cooper extends stay-at-home order for N.C. through May 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8.
“After a thorough analysis of the details of testing, tracing, and trends, and having conversations with Trump Administration officials like Dr. Fauci, it’s clear that we are on the right path but that our state is not read to lift restrictions yet,” Cooper said in a tweet.
Cooper’s extended order includes the continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons, movie theaters, and other businesses.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.