FTC sends Myrtle Beach business warning letter about ‘unsubstantiated’ COVID-19 treatment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Federal Trade Commission recently sent a warning letter to a Myrtle Beach business about “unsubstantiated claims for coronavirus prevention or treatment.”
That letter, addressed April 17, was sent to AwareMed on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach. A location in Tennessee was also listed.
According to the FTC, AwareMed was “unlawfully advertising that certain products treat or prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019.”
Examples the FTC said AwareMed was promoting on its website was an intravenous treatment that served as a “prevention treatment fronting this pandemia [sic] of #covid19,” along with claiming that treatment is the “right treatment to prevent the #Covid19.”
The FTC’s letter states it is unlawful to advertise a product can “prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence.”
WMBF News has left a message with AwareMed seeking comment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.