FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather threat continues to lessen
By Jamie Arnold | April 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 12:20 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe storms across our area continues to diminish as most strong to severe storms are now expected to stay well south of the area.

THREATS

The chance of isolated tornadoes continues to decrease.
The latest data continues to show a diminishing threat of severe storms across the area. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and occasional light rain have helped to keep the atmosphere across our area very stable. As a result, the best chance of strong to severe storms will remain primarily across the SC low country into coastal sections of Georgia.

There is still an isolated threat of locally gusty winds but the chances have been greatly reduced, and focused in areas near the Grand Strand and south into Georgetown County. The tornado threat is now virtually zero and no hail is expected.

A small risk of strong winds remains in place.
One last round of storms is possible early Friday morning
Areas of rain and embedded thunderstorms will over spread the area late this afternoon and evening with pockets of locally heavy rain possible at times. Rain totals could reach one inch or more in some areas.

