DHEC reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 161 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday for South Carolina.
The agency announced 10 more people have died from COVID-19.
Seven elderly patients from Allendale, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties and three middle-aged patients from Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties died.
It brings the number of deaths in S.C. to 150, with 12 of those deaths in Horry County and eight in Florence County.
DHEC also reported that there are 161 new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total number to 4,917. Horry County has seen 196 coronavirus cases since health officials started tracking the virus.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
