Coyote tests positive for rabies in Florence County; no known human exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday a coyote found in Florence County has tested positive rabies.
The coyote was found near Trotter Road and Oldfield Circle.
There are no known human exposures reported at this time, however a dog was exposed on April 19, officials said.
The coyote was submitted to a laboratory for testing on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies the following day, according to DHEC.
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this coyote or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at 843-661-4825.
