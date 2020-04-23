Police chief: 4 officers involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence police chief announced on Thursday that four officers were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ventura Court.
“Four officers were involved in the incident last evening and are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation. As per our department policy, all four have been placed on administrative leave and will be required to attend counseling," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the person killed as 40-year-old Elmer L. Mack. The body was autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
The State Law Enforcement Division is now taking over the investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting.
“Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors,” according to a press release from SLED.
With Wednesday’s incident, there have now been 13 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020, officials with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said.
