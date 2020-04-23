Chamber launches ‘Accelerate Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new task force to develop a plan for economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Accelerate Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force was created in collaboration with the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association.
According to the chamber, the task force includes “leaders from the main sectors of business in our community: lodging, restaurants, retail, golf, attractions, and non-tourism related businesses as well as the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”
The task force has five major objectives:
- To define, communicate and encourage health and safety best-practices based on national and state recommendations.
- To encourage alignment and consistency of recovery policies and messaging between the chamber, local and state governments, the Hospitality Association, and local businesses.
- To make recommendations to the local and state government regarding economic recovery.
- To accelerate recovery by understanding and addressing the concerns of local residents and visitors regarding travel and safety.
- To create marketing messaging and communication best-practice guidelines for businesses.
