Accelerate South Carolina holds first meeting to figure out how to safely reopen state

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - State leaders gathered in Columbia on Thursday for the first meeting of "Accelerate South Carolina.”
The governor created the task force to consider how to safely re-open the state and get people back to work.
“We want to go as quickly as we can as safely as we can to restore our economic vigor while also restoring our personal health," said Gov. Henry McMaster.
McMaster formed Accelerate South Carolina so officials from a variety of industries could come together to discuss how to reopen. The first meeting featured a few of those officials providing updates on how the closure has impacted them.
“I’ve never seen the federal government move this fast, but we received our first deposit of $998 million," said Executive Budget Director Brian Gaines. "We are expecting our second deposit by tomorrow, which is also $998 million.”
Not only did leaders discuss the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but they also talked about what our lives could look like in the long-term. For example, the state superintendent talked about new strategies to keep students safe and healthy.
“We’re going to have to think about dividing the days, doing some kind of alternative you come this day, you spread out, maybe we use their building,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said during her speech."
Eventually, the group will make recommendations for how to reopen on a state level.
While that’s happening, a similar group has surfaced in Myrtle Beach.
The Accelerate Myrtle Beach Task Force is coming up with its own plan to reopen and will help advise Accelerate South Carolina.
“Mayor Hatley from North Myrtle Beach was present," said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan. "We also have Tyler Servant from Horry County Council on that Accelerate S.C. task force which is great. As best we can, we want to share some recommendations with those two since they’re from the Grand Strand and have them deliver some of that information to Columbia.”
The various members of Accelerate South Carolina is expected to start making recommendations to the Governor and his staff next week.
