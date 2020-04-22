Teen charged after 15-year-old shot in Conway area, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a 15-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Conway area, according to authorities.
A press release from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the area of Fox Tail Pine Drive outside of Conway around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they said they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release stated.
After speaking with witnesses, police determined a 17-year-old was responsible for the shooting and left the area, according to the release.
A short time later, police said the teen, identified as David Christian Delacruz, turned himself in. He is being charged as an adult.
Delacruz faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.
According to the arrest warrant, Delacruz was manipulating the firearm while standing next to the victim. The weapon discharged and hit the 15-year-old in the left side of his face, causing severe injury, police said.
