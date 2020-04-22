McMaster, state superintendent set to hold press briefing Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman are set to hold a press briefing Wednesday.
According the governor’s office, McMaster and Spearman are expected to make an announcement regarding education in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The press briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
