Impact Ministries, United Way prepare for food distribution at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members and organizations are stepping up to help families in need following Horry County Schools temporarily suspending its grab 'n go meal service.
The service was stopped for two weeks after multiple HCS employees testing positive for COVID-19, leading to other employees having to be quarantined. School officials decided to postpone meal pick-ups for two weeks.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention, people who need food to feed their families are encouraged to stop by to pick up food. The distribution is a partnership between Impact Ministries and United Way. Those who plan to attend will need to enter through Oak Street.
Families will be given one box of food per car and officials with Impact Ministries said they are able to put about $30 worth of food in every trunk.
When people arrive, they’ll have to pop their trunk so volunteers can place the items of food inside.
Todd Wood, Impact Ministries service director, said they have enough food to feed hundreds of families.
For those in the community who want to help, the need is there.
“If you’re sitting at home and wondering how I can be a part of this, we need your help with funds," Wood said. "You can go directly to the Waccamaw community foundation, make a donation there on their page, and all of the dollars that come will go directly to buy food.”
For those who plan to attend, they’ll need to have an I.D. If they can’t make the distribution, there’s a way to check out other food distribution locations across the Grand Strand.
“There is no reason any family in Horry County should go without food with all that we are providing,” Wood said. “You can go to disasterhelp.me, you’ll find a map there and click on the map and it will show you all the places to pick up food, the days and times throughout our county.”
