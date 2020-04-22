Horry County officials urging Harley rally organizers to combine spring, fall events

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Horry County officials don’t want to see a Harley-Davidson bike rally until the fall.
Despite recent discussions about holding the spring rally in mid-July, county officials said that date could be problematic. Not only because there are lingering concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the cost of policing yet another rally in the same fiscal year would be a challenge.
“We’ve got enough going on in July without having a Harley rally,” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus said, noting that the timing is poor. “I don’t think we should encourage the July date. We’d be coming off this down time, and we don’t need Harleys in here taking away from our summer visitors. Fall is great.”
Typically, county officials budget for policing three bike rallies: a spring Harley rally, Atlantic Beach Bikefest and a smaller fall Harley rally. This year, however, Bikefest has been postponed to Labor Day weekend and there’s been some discussion among Harley rally organizers about combining the spring and fall rallies or holding separate events, including one July 13-19.
The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, meaning the county would be responsible for policing four rallies if the Harley events are combined, or five if they are held separately. Along with those concerns, the county uses accommodations tax revenues to help cover the rally expenses. That revenue stream has been essentially nonexistent since the governor’s COVID-19 mandates took effect.
“It’s a significant impact that we’re going to have to cover in some way on law enforcement and fire-rescue/EMS in order to support the public safety piece of those rallies,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety, during Tuesday night’s council meeting. “Moving from a normal of three, now at four and possibly five is an astronomical strain on our budget.”
