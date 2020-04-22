HCPD: Missing woman found in very remote, obscure area of attic in home; no foul play suspected

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have determined that no foul play is suspected after a woman, who was missing for two months, was found dead in her home near Conway.
Marianne Marsh, 61, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 at her home on Birch Lane, and a missing person report was filed with the Horry County Police Department around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Marsh was said to require daily medication, and also due to the near-freezing temperatures during the time of her disappearance, she was considered endangered.
Horry County police, family members and community groups searched on foot, by helicopter and via drone but she was not found. They searched her home and surrounding areas on multiple occasions but still could not locate her, according to police.
On Tuesday, a family member called 911 after noticing a foul smell in her home. Another search was conducted, and her remains were found.
“Upon investigation, HCPD has determined that, prior to her death, Marsh had hidden herself in a very remote and obscure area within the attic of the home,” a press release stated.
Police said the area was not visible to others and authorities believe that because of her small physical stature, and knowledge of the home, she was able to get into the small area.
Horry County police and the Horry County Coroner’s Office determined that no foul play is suspected and they anticipate that no criminal charges will be filed.
“Horry County Police Department would like to offer condolences to all those affected by this loss. This is a terrible time for the family and friends of Marsh, and we can only hope there is some peace to be found in the future,” Horry County police said in a press release.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said it will take about 12 weeks to determine the cause and manner of her death.
