HCPD gives 20 verbal warnings to beachgoers not complying with social distancing guidelines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department said it’s seeing widespread compliance of social distancing rules after certain public beach accesses opened up on Tuesday.
Police said when accesses in unincorporated Horry County reopened on Tuesday there were only 20 verbal warnings for social distancing on the beach. Officers said most of the warnings for members of one large group on the beach.
HCPD said it didn’t have to issue any citations because groups dispersed once they were warned by officers to stay six feet apart.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner addressed the issue of public beach accesses opening and enforcement on Wednesday during a virtual news conference. He said good judgement is key when people are out on the beach.
“We have to keep using good judgement to move forward. We will have police officers out there enforcing these rules and we don’t want them to have to write a ticket and they’re not going to write a ticket unless they have to,” said Gardner. “But more importantly than writing tickets, we don’t want people to get sick so use your judgement if you’re sick. If you’re sick, stay home. There’s nothing wrong with that… that’s using good judgement.”
Police said on Wednesday beach activity was the same and no citations were issued.
