HCPD gives 20 verbal warnings to beachgoers not complying with social distancing guidelines

“We have to keep using good judgement to move forward. We will have police officers out there enforcing these rules and we don’t want them to have to write a ticket and they’re not going to write a ticket unless they have to,” said Gardner. “But more importantly than writing tickets, we don’t want people to get sick so use your judgement if you’re sick. If you’re sick, stay home. There’s nothing wrong with that… that’s using good judgement.”