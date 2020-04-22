Grand Strand Health workers organize donation drive to help students during health crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Even though they are working on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle, Grand Strand Health workers continue to make sure the community is being taken care of outside of the hospital walls.
Sherri Mountain, an executive assistant at Grand Strand Health, heard that Help4Kids, a non-profit that helps to feed children, had a $75,000 budget shortfall during a time when people were losing their jobs and school meal pick-ups were being canceled.
Mountain wanted to jump right in and help out. She organized a clothing, food and supplies donation drive to support Help4Kids and Backpack Buddies.
“Sherri led this drive in order to give just a little bit back to the organizations which doe so much to help our community. We wanted to honor and thank her for leading this effort and the rest of our colleagues here for rounding up a large truck full of canned goods, clothing and baby care supplies to pay it forward,” Katie Maclay, a spokesperson for Grand Strand Health, said.
Maclay also added that Grand Strand Health has been overwhelmed by the support from the community during these uncertain times. The community has delivered food, snack baskets, self-care goodies, notes of encouragement and thanks as healthcare workers help those battling the coronavirus.
