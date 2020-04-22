Florence County investigators charge two accused of trying to bribe witness

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are accused of trying to get a witness to not testify in an attempted murder trial in Florence County.
Larry Coles, 36, and Latonya Coles, 35, are charged with attempt to bribe a witness and criminal conspiracy. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Latonya on Tuesday, while the charges were added to Larry’s record.
Investigators said that between March 12 and March 17, Latonya and Larry offered a witness money to not testify in Larry’s criminal trial. He is awaiting trial on several charges out of Lake City, including attempted murder. He was arrested back in July 2019.
Under South Carolina law, attempting to bribe a witness is a felony punishable by not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
