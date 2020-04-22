Florence Co. corrections officer, employee at sheriff’s office test positive for coronavirus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A corrections officer at the Florence County Detention Center and a sheriff’s office employee have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the two employees have been quarantined, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Nunn.
Two other detention center employees with symptoms of the coronavirus have been tested and are quarantined while awaiting test results, Nunn said.
An additional sheriff’s office employee who may have been exposed to the coronavirus is being quarantined as well, according to Nunn.
No inmate at the Florence County Detention Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.
