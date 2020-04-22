FIRST ALERT: Significant severe weather possible across South Carolina late Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Severe storms are possible across the Carolinas Thursday evening into Thursday night and a significant severe weather event is possible in some areas.
THREATS
For the third time in 10 days, much of the Carolinas are under the risk of strong to severe storms. The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe weather threat to a level 3. This level 3 threat includes all of the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and virtually all of South Carolina and central and eastern North Carolina.
A very concerning trend in the latest data is for an increased risk of tornadoes and potentially even strong tornadoes in some areas. The area with the highest tornado chances are through central South Carolina and includes the Pee Dee and I-95 corridor where the tornado chances have been increased to 10%.
In addition to the tornado threat, strong winds will also be a concern. If the storms consolidate into a large line or cluster of storms, damaging wind gusts would be possible with gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph in some areas.
Hail will be possible with some of the storms, but the risk of large hail is considerably lower than the wind and tornado threat.
TIME LINE
Scattered showers and areas of light rain will be possible during the early morning hours and midday of Thursday, but no severe weather is expected during this time.
As warmer and more unstable weather begins to move into the region by the afternoon and evening, the risk of severe storms will begin to increase. There is still considerable differences among the forecast models on the timing of the most severe storms, but the most likely time is from the evening into the overnight hours. A second round of storms is possible before sunrise on Friday.
COMPLICATED FORECAST
This latest storm system has the potential to be a significant event for the Carolinas. Forecasting severe weather is quite complicated. Many ingredients have to come together perfectly for severe storms to occur. If just one of the severe weather ingredients is missing, then severe storms are much less likely. This particular system has many of the ingredients in place that may come together over our area. Make sure you have ways of receiving any watches or warnings and know what to do in the event of a tornado warning in your area.
