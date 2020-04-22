FIRST ALERT: Significant severe weather possible across South Carolina late Thursday

This latest storm system has the potential to be a significant event for the Carolinas. Forecasting severe weather is quite complicated. Many ingredients have to come together perfectly for severe storms to occur. If just one of the severe weather ingredients is missing, then severe storms are much less likely. This particular system has many of the ingredients in place that may come together over our area. Make sure you have ways of receiving any watches or warnings and know what to do in the event of a tornado warning in your area.