FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny today, severe storm threat returns tomorrow

The main threats with this system are still damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. As of now, the higher tornado threat would be to our southwest across Georgia and Alabama. Regardless, the arrival time of this system could easily dictate what we see as a result of our severe weather. Models are still trying to get a good grasp on the arrival time of the system but a later arrival could limit the storm fuel we have to work with, potentially limiting our severe weather threat. Regardless, we will get critical data over the next 24 hours and should have a better and concise understanding on the timing and impacts throughout today.