FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny today, severe storm threat returns tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clear and cooler weather is is back in the forecast for today before potentially severe storms return Thursday and into Friday morning.
This afternoon, we will feel the effects of the cold front that moved through the area yesterday. Highs will remain below normal for this time of year today with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few spots in the Pee Dee will make a run at 70°, making for a nice day.
Another in a series of strong storm systems will impact the Carolinas on Thursday night and into Friday morning. Once again, we are under the risk for strong to severe storms. The newest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center kept a level two severe weather threat for our area for tomorrow’s storm threat.
The main threats with this system are still damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. As of now, the higher tornado threat would be to our southwest across Georgia and Alabama. Regardless, the arrival time of this system could easily dictate what we see as a result of our severe weather. Models are still trying to get a good grasp on the arrival time of the system but a later arrival could limit the storm fuel we have to work with, potentially limiting our severe weather threat. Regardless, we will get critical data over the next 24 hours and should have a better and concise understanding on the timing and impacts throughout today.
For now, the greatest potential for severe weather on Thursday looks to be from the evening commute into the overnight hours. This system looks to be gone by sunrise Friday. Of course, with more data as mentioned above, we will be able to change and zone in on a timing for your exact county and location. If there is anything you should know, it’s to download the First Alert Weather App for updated videos and alerts regarding this next storm chance.
APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi
Enjoy the calmer weather for today but stay weather aware for tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.