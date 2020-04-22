DHEC reports five new coronavirus-related deaths, 160 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday for South Carolina.
The agency reports five more people have died from COVID-19.
Three deaths occurred in elderly patients in Berkeley, Clarendon and Richland counties. The two other deaths occurred in middle-aged patients from Greenville and Spartanbrug counties.
It brings the number of deaths in S.C. to 140. There have been 12 deaths in Horry County and eight in Florence County.
DHEC also announced there were 160 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 4,761. Horry County has seen 190 coronavirus cases since health officials started tracking the virus.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)
DHEC reported on Tuesday that as of April 20, 72% of people, or 3,194 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered from the illness.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
