DHEC doctor stresses that S.C. residents continue social distancing, wearing masks as restrictions ease

“Well one thing that I hope we’ve learned from this is the importance of access to care for an entire population because when any pockets of the population are disproportionately or adversely affected by a public health threat it doesn’t just affect that part of the population particularly with an infectious disease, it can potentially affect all of the population," Bell said. “And so a very important lesson to learn is that how adequate access to care at all times is important, whether we’re in a crisis or whether we’re addressing chronic problems.”