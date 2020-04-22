Darlington County School District employee tests positive for coronavirus

“In Darlington County School District, the well-being of our people and our students is our greatest concern. This is especially true in these uncertain times,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District. “I am praying for the well-being of our sick employee. And we are taking all precautions to protect our other employees. Our employees are working hard on the front line to ensure our students have food. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts.”