Darlington County School District employee tests positive for coronavirus

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District announced on Wednesday that a nutrition services employee tested positive for coronavirus this week.
The district has been alternating teams who prepare and deliver food, so the employee had not worked since April 8. The food preparation team and bus driver delivery team that worked with the employee were notified and asked to self-quarantine.
The district said that the 14-day quarantine period expired on Wednesday, and the district has had no additional cases reported at this time.
“In Darlington County School District, the well-being of our people and our students is our greatest concern. This is especially true in these uncertain times,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District. “I am praying for the well-being of our sick employee. And we are taking all precautions to protect our other employees. Our employees are working hard on the front line to ensure our students have food. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts.”
The food service program had been closed for spring break.
All working spaces were deep cleaned and disinfected before workers returned on Monday.
Nurses have also been at all workstations to check the temperatures of nutrition workers and bus drives.
Darlington County School District has been providing breakfast, lunch and a snack for five days every week to more than 3,700 students.
“Our children need the food provided by these teams of nutrition workers and bus drivers,” Newman said. “They are our heroes. Without their efforts, thousands of children in our community would go hungry every day. They truly are essential to the well-being of our community.”
