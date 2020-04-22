Cause of Pawleys Island lumberyard fire ‘undetermined,’ officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire at a Pawleys Island lumberyard last week has been ruled undermined, officials said Wednesday.
The fire broke out at Pawleys Island Lumber on Archer Avenue early on April 16.
Investigators with Midway Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue performed an “extensive” investigation into the cause of the fire, according to Midway Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.
“Where the findings of this investigation determines an area of origin of this fire, due to the extensive fire damage to the structure and contents, the cause will be classified as undetermined," Nugent said.
Nugent added there were no findings to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature.
Officials said the fire was contained to the original building, with minimal damage to the lumberyard and the company showroom.
No injuries were reported.
