BeTheLight: HCS holding virtual graduation ceremonies, joining movement to honor Class of 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of Horry County Schools is reassuring the Class of 2020 that they have not been forgotten during this global pandemic.
It became a sad realization for seniors that March 13 was their final day inside their high school classrooms, without even really knowing it. Since then, they’ve had to finish up their high school careers in a virtual classroom.
HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said in a video message that while students and their families want to have a traditional ceremony, the safest and most practical way to honor each student is to hold virtual ceremonies.
Maxey said that high school principals have been working tirelessly for the past couple of weeks, coming up with ways to celebrate and acknowledge the important milestone for students and their families.
“Horry County Schools has nine different attendance areas, each with its own high school, and likewise, each with its own community, history and traditions. Therefore, each high school and secondary program will create ceremonies that feature you and celebrate your high school experiences, accomplishments and aspirations, while reflecting those special traditions that are unique to your school,” Maxey said.
All HCS virtual graduation and senior ceremonies will be pre-recorded and will be posted on the school’s website on the day and time that the school’s ceremony was scheduled.
Each principal will share information with their students over the next few days about specific plans and information they will need for you in order to put the virtual ceremonies together.
HCS will also take part in a national event called #BeTheLight where HCS high schools will turn on their stadium lights at 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.) on May 1 for 20 minutes to honor graduating seniors.
HCS is also inviting the community to take part by turning on their porch lights at the same time.
“Class of 2020, on behalf of the Horry County Board of Education and all Horry County Schools staff members, I want you to know we are proud of you, and we will always remember you,” Maxey said. “I congratulate you on the accomplishments you have achieved so far, and I look forward to hearing of the many great things the Class of 2020 will do in the future.”
