Beach access openings, closures cause confusion along Horry-Georgetown County line

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just a block away from an open beach access in Horry County, the Georgetown County beach accesses remain taped off and closed to the public.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said this was a decision the county council had the authority to make, despite Horry County making a decision to allow their beach accesses to open up within yards of Georgetown County’s accesses.
Weaver said since Gov. Henry McMaster first put out his order, they’ve had some issues with compliance, with 50 citations issued since the beach accesses first closed.
He said deputies continue patrol and inform the public on the new order from county council. He said there were some citations issued Tuesday when it comes to parking.
“We were there just to make sure people understood even though the governor had, maybe people were confused with the message the governor had given. And what he had done was he had given the decision making power to the local entities," Weaver said.
However, people who live on the street said the order was confusing to some, since just a few houses down from the county line in Garden City Beach, accesses were open.
“It’s very confusing because, there’s a very small sign that says Georgetown County, right here on South Waccamaw, and my opinion is we need to have better signage to address the issues of what Georgetown County has as rules compared to Horry County," resident Sugaderon McMaster said.
Weaver wants the public to know, anyone entering the beach illegally will be approached by deputies if they see you. However, while on the beach, crossing into Georgetown County is legal as the beach itself is open.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.