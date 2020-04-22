Coroner confirms deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said it happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ventura Court.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that a person died in the shooting, but it was not an officer.
Brandt said that the case has now been handed over to the State Law Enforcement Division.
