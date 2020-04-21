TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Highway 17 Bypass northbound lanes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police had to shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near 48th Avenue North on Tuesday afternoon because of two-vehicle crash.
Myrtle Beach police said several units were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck involving an overturned vehicle. A WMBF News crew near the scene saw there was an overturned pick-up truck and a van involved.
Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said that two people were hurt in the crash but only one was transported to the hospital.
It’s not clear when lanes will be reopened.
