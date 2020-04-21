Surfside Beach opens beach access, requires beachgoers to exercise while on beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach town leaders voted Tuesday to allow beach access to reopen with some restrictions.
The main restriction is that anyone going on the beach must be doing non-stationary exercise.
Walking and running are permitted, but sitting down is not. Beachgoers also can’t bring chairs to the beach.
The other main restriction is beach access parking lots will only be open to people with Surfside Beach parking decals.
Town council voted 5-2 to reopen the beach with the restrictions. The two councilmembers who voted against it were Debbie Scoles and Bruce Dietrich. They both said they didn’t want to see the beach reopen at all.
Shortly after the beach opened, people arrived at the beach and were sitting down in chairs.
Mayor Bob Hellyer witnessed it as well, and he acknowledged they weren’t allowed to do that.
Hellyer said enforcement is something he and town councilmembers need to discuss with Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann.
“We’re going to have to work out the details, and we’re going to have to get together with Chief Hofmann," Hellyer said. "He’s usually pretty proactive about taking care of stuff for us, so we’ll meet with him, and we’ll get it done.”
Hellyer acknowledged not everyone will agree with the council’s decision.
“If they didn’t want the beach open, and there’s still a stay at home order, they can always stay at home and not come out and enjoy the beach,” Hellyer said.
