Some Grand Strand communities reopening beach access Tuesday, others meeting to discuss next steps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Public access to some stretches of beach along the Grand Strand will reopen to the public on Tuesday, while leaders in other municipalities will meet to decide how best to proceed with allowing the public back out onto the area’s sandy shores.
The move comes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday the cancellation of part of an executive order that closed public access to beaches across South Carolina. The order was enacted to help slow the spread of COVID-19. McMaster said that it’s up to mayors and councils to make their own decisions on whether or not to reopen public beach accesses.
Those who choose to open can do so April 21 at 12 p.m. The governor added that the rules of social distancing of six feet or more will still apply on the beach. Law enforcement is still ordered to disperse crowds of three or more people that are causing a threat to public health.
North Myrtle Beach is one of those areas along the Grand Strand opening public beach accesses at noon Tuesday. City leaders are trusting the public to be responsible.
During a conference video call with North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley discussed what the public needs to pay attention to as they may hit the beach.
"Please listen and listen to our beach patrol. If the beach patrol and the police officers come by and ask you to separate please do so,” Hatley said.
For North Myrtle Beach, city leaders voted unanimously to open public beach accesses. Hatley said leaders are putting a lot of confidence in the community.
While North Myrtle Beach is moving forward with plans to reopen public beach access, other municipalities and towns along the Grand Strand have yet to make a decision.
Here is a breakdown of where Grand Strand communities stand on beach reopenings:
REOPENING AT 12 P.M. TUESDAY
- City of North Myrtle Beach
- Unincorporated sections of Horry County
AWAITING A DECISION
- Myrtle Beach
- Surfside Beach
- Georgetown County
- Pawleys Island
On Tuesday, leaders in Surfside Beach, Georgetown County and Pawleys Island are holding emergency meetings to decide on how to proceed with reopening public beach access.
Surfside Beach leaders did not say when that meeting would take place.
In Georgetown County, leaders are set to meet at 11 a.m. That meeting will be live streamed on their Facebook page.
Additionally, Pawleys Island officials said they will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen issued an executive order on Monday night that will keep public beach accesses closed in order to give the city council time to call a meeting and discuss with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock the next steps and what kind of restrictions they want to put in place.
That meeting date has not yet been set.
