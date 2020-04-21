Report: Some Murrells Inlet bar patrons had ‘planned girls night out,’ violating governor’s orders

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details after 10 people were cited for violating the governor’s orders after being inside a Murrells Inlet bar.
Georgetown County deputies said they were notified on Friday night that Uncle Tito’s bar, along Highway 17 Business, was letting people in the back door and operating illegally against Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order which closes dine-in for restaurants and bars.
The deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agent arrived to the bar and they said they saw a man exiting Uncle Tito’s onto the front porch and then went back inside.
Deputies said when they went to the front door it was locked and it was dark inside. They knocked on the front door and saw several people inside and were told to go to the back door, according to the incident report.
“At that time he [Agent Caulder] shined his flashlight into the business and told them to unlock the door at which time people could be heard telling others to go to the back and to not unlock the front door,” the incident report states.
One of the deputies yelled for them to open the front door and some people inside complied, while two other deputies went to the back door and found some patrons trying to leave.
The incident report states that everyone was brought to the bar area, and deputies saw people with alcoholic beverages and some were intoxicated.
“People were seated at the bar, tables and standing through out (sic) the bar, with one subject behind the bar who advised they were just playing darts and having a work meeting,” the incident report states.
Deputies said that not everyone in the bar were employees and many had arrived after a planned girls night out.
Deputies issued 10 citations to those inside the bar and SLED issued a violation for the bar itself.
The following were issued citations for Failure to Disperse in Emergency Area:
James Feuger, age 51, Katie Ford, 31, Walter Standish, 43, Amanda Millen, 28, Meredith Millen, 34, Brittany Thomason, 33, Charles Harrison, 32, Rodney Thomason, 27, and Vandelyn Nichols, 36, all of Murrells Inlet, and Jonathan Repak, 38, of Myrtle Beach.
According to the incident report, everyone was told to leave and many of the vehicles were parked in an adjacent parking lot to make it appear nobody was at Uncle Tito’s bar.
