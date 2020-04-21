North Myrtle Beach creates Economic Recovery Task Force to plan out reopening

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hotel managers, restaurant owners and city officials are working together to figure out how to safely reopen North Myrtle Beach.
They formed the Economic Recovery Task Force to provide recommendations to the city council about how to start the reopening process when the time comes. The task force held its first virtual meeting on Tuesday.
“We’ve come up with a three-stage approach working with the residents and the visitors, but really getting ready with the residents first,” said Chamber of Commerce Representative Cheryl Kilday.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley asked Jeff Martini, who owns several local restaurants, to give his thoughts on how to go about reopening. While he mentioned the need for cleaning regulations and being careful about not hurting business by opening too soon, one particular concern stood out.
“Our employees are getting $600 a week plus their $200-$300 on top of that," said Martini. "They’re clearing $900 a week.”
Martini is referring to the PPP loan, which lasts up to four months, and many of his employees are actually making more while not working than they would if they went back to work.
Hatley said it was something the task force would have to consider, but it wasn’t her biggest concern.
“I don’t think that when we get started back into opening up, that we’re going to have to worry about the workers as much as we’re going to have to worry about people coming from the hot spots like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and that type of thing," said Hatley.
Hatley is also concerned about the lasting economic impact if the city doesn’t try to reopen soon.
"I'm afraid that there is going to be a substantial tax increase for all the residents in our community," said Hatley.
Toward the end of the meeting, the mayor announced she was appointed to the Governor’s Accelerate South Carolina Committee, which decides how to start reopening at the state level.
She said she will represent Horry County and work to get it to reopen as soon as possible but will make sure it’s safe.
