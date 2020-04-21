10 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Robeson County, including 3-year-old boy

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials in Robeson County announced on Tuesday that 10 more people have tested for the coronavirus, including a three-year-old boy.
Emily Jones, the public information officer for Robeson County, released these details about those who have contracted the virus:
- 21-year-old female tested through local ED - worksite related
- 71-year-old female tested locally and currently hospitalized
- 36-year-old female tested at an out of county quick care - worksite related
- 30-year-old male tested at an out of county quick care - worksite related
- 43-year-old female tested at an out of county quick care - no information provided
- 3-year-old male tested at an out of county quick care - no information provided
- 41-year-old male tested at an out of county quick care - no information provided
- 20-year-old male tested at an out of county quick care - no information provided
- 52-year-old female tested through local ED - worksite related
- 39-year-old female tested through local ED - no information provided
Health department staff will do contact tracing and will do a follow up with the patients.
This brings the number of coronavirus cases in Robeson County to 44. Two people in the county have died from the illness.
North Carolina health officials reported a total of 6,951 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 213 deaths.
