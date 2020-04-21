Coroner: Horry County woman missing since February found dead inside her home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said a woman who was first reported missing February has been located.
Marianna Marsh, 61, was last seen the morning of February 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
There were numerous searches for Marsh, and even members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, a North Carolina search agency, came down to Horry to help find Marsh.
Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Marsh was found dead inside her home, but could not provide more information beyond that.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
They thanked the community for their support as investigators worked through the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.