Horry County police investigate shooting near Conway; 1 taken to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Conway.
Horry County police were called around 3:45 p.m. to Fox Tail Pine Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to a local hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also providing assistance on the scene.
People in the community are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
It’s not clear if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.
