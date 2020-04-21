Horry County to hold virtual briefing to discuss area’s COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | April 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 11:12 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 11 a.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner, and Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Von Moppes.

The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.

