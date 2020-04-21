Fourth suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery, murder in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and murder in Darlington County earlier this month.
According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Jelonta Chavon Bacote was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sumter. He is facing charges of murder and armed robbery.
Sunday, DCSO announced the arrests of Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville; Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington. They face charges in connection with the murder of Willie Jackson at a home on Old Timers Court on April 9.
Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery. Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man.
Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.
