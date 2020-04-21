FIRST ALERT: Sunny, cooler Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and cooler weather weather returns Wednesday before potentially more severe storms return Thursday.
A weak cold front will dive southeast across the Carolinas later this evening and bring some cooler air to the area. While we remain dry, temperatures will drop for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s along the beaches and the lower 70s inland. Once again, it’s calm and quiet through Wednesday.
Another in a series of strong storm systems will impact the Carolinas on Thursday and Thursday night. Once again, the area faces a risk of strong to severe storms.
The new outlook includes the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in a level two severe weather threat with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. As of now, the higher tornado threat would be to our southwest across Georgia and Alabama. Regardless, this is a system that we will watch work into the region Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.
As of now, our greatest potential for severe weather on Thursday looks to be from the evening commute to the overnight hours. Of course, with more model data, this will change and we will have a better understanding of the threats associated with this system. If there is anything you should know, it’s to download the First Alert Weather App for updated videos and alerts regarding this next storm chance.
Enjoy the calmer weather over the next two days but stay weather aware for Thursday.
