FIRST ALERT: Nice through Wednesday, strong-severe storms return Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cooler start to the day but conditions will remain quiet over the next 48 hours. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s, providing us with a nice break after some showers and cloudy skies earlier this week.
A weak cold front will dive southeast across the Carolinas later this evening and bring some cooler air with it. While we should remain dry, our temperatures will drop for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s along the beaches and the lower 70s inland. Once again, it’s calm and quiet through Wednesday.
New this morning, the Storm Prediction Center released the Day 3 Outlook for strong to severe storms that we gave you the First Alert about a couple of days ago. As expected, the Carolinas are the main focal point for potential severe weather on Thursday.
The new outlook includes the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in a level two severe weather threat with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. As of now, the higher tornado threat would be to our southwest across Georgia and Alabama. Regardless, this is a system that we will watch work into the region Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.
As of now, our greatest potential for severe weather on Thursday looks to be from the evening commute to the overnight hours. Of course, with more model data, this will change and we will have a better understanding of the threats associated with this system. If there is anything you should know, it’s to download the First Alert Weather App for updated videos and alerts regarding this next storm chance.
Enjoy the calmer weather over the next two days but stay weather aware for Thursday.
