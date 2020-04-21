‘Eat Local Support Local’ online store helping Florence businesses impacted by COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - All-Star Sports’ “Eat Local Support Local” online store is helping businesses being affected by the COVID-19 shutdown by selling t-shirts.
The shirts have the logos of nearly 40 Florence businesses printed on them and can be purchased for $20. Half of that money goes to All-Star Sports and the other $10 goes to the business on the shirt.
Retail manager Grant Huckabee said so far they’ve sold 182 shirts and given back more than $1,800 to local businesses.
“We’re real big in trying to support local and trying to support small business. You know we wanted to do our part like everybody else and that was kind of the easiest and best way for us to be involved and try to do something to help keep us going and help small businesses,” Huckabee said.
All-Star Sports owner Wayne Grantham said All-Star is partnering with five more businesses this week through “Eat Local Support Local."
Grantham said they have been printing t-shirts for sports leagues and businesses for a very long time, so he is happy they could use their specialty to help out the community.
“You know we are kind of all in this boat together, so it is a fun way to give back to our favorite restaurant or favorite business and it was just kind of an idea in our specialty,” Grantham said.
S.C. Real Foods is one of the businesses participating in the “Eat Local Support Local” effort.
They have decided to use their proceeds from the shirt sales to provide meals for the homeless.
Valeria Criswell, president of S.C. Real Foods, said they were originally committed to making 50 meals a day to help feed the homeless during the crisis, but with the additional help, they are now making 80 lunches a day.
All-Star Sports is pitching in an extra dollar for every S.C. Real Foods shirt that is purchased to help them with their meals.
“We learned the same day that we had the opportunity to do the shirt program with All-Star Sports, we had learned there was a need for the homeless and so we were trying to figure out a way we could fund that and logistically what that would look like and so it was no coincidence that we would have funds come our way that would be funneled from the community as well an opportunity to funnel it right back out,” Criswell said.
CLICK HERE if you are interested in buying an “Eat Local Support Local” shirt.
